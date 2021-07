News

CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KION)- With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the Bootleg Fire, California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12th. This will begin at 4 p.m. and will extend until 9 p.m.

Californians are being asked to remain vigilant and are being urged to conserve energy to help stabilize the grid.

Photo Courtesy: California ISO Twitter