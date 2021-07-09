New book program makes healthy living accessible for local families

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Residents of family medicine filled a room at Natividad Medical Center this morning to listen as Dr. Joshua Deutsch unveiled the new Justice with Health Clinic Book Program.

Dr. Deutsch is the author of a collection of 10 children's books, each of which includes fun and educational stories on health-related topics that impact local communities. The program will distribute 18,000 of Dr. Deutsch's books to four different local hospitals.

Tune in to KION tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. for Courtney Aitken's full report on the book program, and what the medical community has to say about it.