VTA announces timeframe to resume light rail service

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) Light rail service has been suspended at the Valley Transporation Authority since a shooting that killed multiple employees, but the agency announced that it is expecting to resume service by the end of July.

On May 26, 20-year VTA employee Samuel Cassidy killed 9 other employees in a shooting at the Guadalupe light rail yard. The agency suspended service because of limited staffing as employees grieved and attended funerals.

"In an effort to ensure employees feel safe, secure and confident to return to their jobs, the timeline to get service running again includes separate but parallel tracks focused on infrastructure and Guadalupe Division employees. Employees will be informed of changes such as interim work locations, new processes or procedures, and security measures that have been put in place," the VTA wrote in a statement.

The VTA said there may be a need for retraining or accommodations to reassign employees.