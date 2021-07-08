Gov. Gavin Newsom extends drought emergency to include Monterey, Santa Cruz counties

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KION and AP)

UPDATE 7/8/2021 4 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he is extending the state's drought emergency proclamation to include 9 more California counties.

According to Assemblymember Robert Rivas, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties were among the 9 added. San Benito County was added to the drought emergency proclamation in May.

“Our community is facing a water emergency. As an agricultural region, our businesses and residents are especially reliant on this essential resource to survive,” said Assemblymember Rivas. “I applaud the Governor for taking decisive action and extending the emergency proclamation to our area. Now local and state agencies in our community can take immediate, elevated action to bolster drought resilience and conserve water. But the government won’t solve this problem for us—we all must do our part. Every individual’s actions to save water now will help us build water resiliency for future generations.”

During the announcement, the Governor also called for Californians to reduce water usage by 15%.

UPDATE 7/8/2021 12:15 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a visit to San Luis Obispo Thursday that he is extending the state's drought emergency to include 9 additional California counties, including Monterey County.

In the news conference, Newsom listed six of the counties that would be added the proclamation. CalMatters released a list of all nine counties, and their list also includes Santa Cruz County.

San Benito County was added to the drought emergency proclamation in May along with 38 other counties. The drought emergency proclamation now includes 50 of the state's 58 counties, about 42% of the population.

Newsom has asked people and businesses in the nation's most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% amid a drought. Newsom's request is not an order. But it demonstrates the growing challenges of a drought that will only worsen throughout the summer and fall and is tied to recent heat waves.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting San Luis Obispo Thursday, and while he is there, he is expected to discuss drought conditions around the state.

According to his office, he will talk about the state's emergency response, preparations for the dry conditions and proposed investments to address immediate needs and long-term water resilience.