Gov. Gavin Newsom extends drought emergency to include Monterey, 8 other counties

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/8/2021 12:15 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a visit to San Luis Obispo Thursday that he is extending the state's drought emergency to include 9 additional California counties, including Monterey County.

Newsom also signed an executive order that includes a framework for voluntary water conservation.

San Benito County was added to the drought emergency proclamation in May along with 38 other counties.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting San Luis Obispo Thursday, and while he is there, he is expected to discuss drought conditions around the state.

According to his office, he will talk about the state's emergency response, preparations for the dry conditions and proposed investments to address immediate needs and long-term water resilience.