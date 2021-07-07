SLV Chamber of Commerce asks for help rebuilding schoolhouse lost to CZU Lightning Complex Fire

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Lorenzo Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking for volunteers and donors to help rebuild a schoolhouse lost in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.

The Alba Schoolhouse was built in 1895, and the rebuilding community said on its website that it was the last remaining one-room schoolhouse in Santa Cruz County that was still in its original location with its original configuration.

It was one of 1,490 structures destroyed in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that started in August of last year, according to the chamber, and since then, community members have been working to rebuild it.

They are looking for volunteers to join a "barn raising" and donations of specialties, services or materials from local small businesses. To learn more about how to get involved, send an email to rebuildalbaschoolhouse@gmail.com.