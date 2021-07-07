Salinas motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on John Street

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a 28-year-old motorcyclist has died as a result of a crash early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to John Street near Highway 101 for a report of a crash shortly after 2 a.m. and found a motorcyclist down in the road and a mid-size SUV with major damage to the front.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

Police believe he was heading east on John Street and crossed the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic for unknown reasons as he was crossing Highway 101. He hit the SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

John Street was closed near Highway 101 for about six hours during the investigation. The crash is still under investigation, and police said they do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor.