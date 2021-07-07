Lovers Point Beach under advisory due to bacteria levels

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove is under a beach advisory because of high levels of bacteria found in samples taken Tuesday.

Higher bacteria levels have been linked to an increased risk of illness, according to the Monterey County Health Department, so when levels exceed a certain threshold, beaches get an advisory notice.

The beach will be under an advisory until bacteria samples show that they have returned to a safe level for recreational water contact.