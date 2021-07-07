Death toll of Florida condo collapse rises to 54 as crews transition to recovery effort

News

SURFSIDE, Fla. (KION and CBS) The bodies of 8 more victims have been recovered from the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, according to CBS News. This brings the total death toll to 54.

Earlier on Wednesday, the death toll stood at 46 after 10 additional bodies were found.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday evening and said 86 people are still not accounted for.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that crews will transition from a search and rescue operation to a recovery effort. Cava said the change will happen at midnight, and there will be a moment of silence during the transition.

Of the victims recovered, 33 have been identified, according to CBS.