Cal Fire: 71 arson-related arrests made so far in 2021 statewide

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire shared its arson statistics for 2021 so far, and the number of arrests has surpassed the totals for 2019 and 2018.

According to the agency, officers have made 71 arson-related arrests as of July 1. This number for the first half of the year surpasses the totals for some recent years.

Below are the totals for recent years:

2020- 120

2019- 70

2018- 61

2017- 86

2016- 73

If you have information about suspicious fires, you are asked to call the Cal Fire arson hotline at 800-468-4408. Callers may remain anonymous.