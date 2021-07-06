City of Salinas to begin offering small business updates via text message

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas has a new way for small business owners to get updates.

Salinas City Councilmember Steve McShane said the City has set up a Small Business EZ Texting Message List. He said many small business owners do not see every email they get, and this would allow them to get information, updates about upcoming meetings and more via a text message.

To subscribe, business owners can text BIZ831 to 474747 or scan the QR code in the flyer below.

Anyone who needs help or has questions can call the Small Business Support Hotline at 831-758-7367 or email bizsupport@ci.salinas.ca.us.