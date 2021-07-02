Seaside-native selected for the USA Olympics Rugby Team

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Former Seaside Spartan, Matai Leuta, will be playing wing in this year's Tokyo Olympics. Leuta played with Cal State Monterey Bay while attending Monterey Peninsula College. He was discovered in 2015 at an Olympic Training in San Diego, CA, but missed the cut for USA's Rio 2016 Summer Games due to injury.

According to GoOff Rugby Report, Leuata was born in the U.S. and moved to Fiji with his family at 7-years-old, where he started to play rugby. He came back to the United States at 16 years old and continued playing with local clubs like the San Jose Seahawks.

He's since played with the Men's Sevens and Men's Eagles and competed in 2016-17 HSBC World Sevens Series.