Man arrested at a Northridge Mall drive-thru for several gun-related charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police officers responded to a call Tuesday evening after 5 p.m. about an occupant in a vehicle at the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant handling a handgun in plain view of other customers in line. When the officers arrived and located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop as it exited the drive-thru.

Police then searched his car and found two unregistered firearms: .40 caliber ghost gun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson. One gun was in the seat next to a man who was a felon and the other in the passenger's purse. An 11-year-old was also in the vehicle.

The driver was cited for being the driver and allowing a firearm in the vehicle. The passenger was cited for possession of a concealed firearm by a passenger and possession of a loaded firearm in public. And the man was booked in county jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, child endangerment, and several other gun-related charges.