Preliminary hearing for man accused of killing Sheriff’s Sergeant waived

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A preliminary hearing for Steven Carrillo was waived Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Superior Court.

Carrillo is accused of killing Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and injuring other members of law enforcement in an ambush in June 2020.

His next arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 4.

In a separate case, Carrillo is accused of killing a federal officer, Pat Underwood, in an Oakland shooting.