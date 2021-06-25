Investigators ask for help identifying suspects in shooting on Highway 129

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they look for information about a shooting that happened on Highway 129 Wednesday.

Deputies got a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Riverside Road- Highway 129 at about 6:10 p.m. and found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe multiple people in a passing vehicle shot at the victim when he was standing on the side of the road between Rogge Lane and Murphy's Crossing, and they are still trying to identify the suspects.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black or dark-colored truck last seen heading east on Highway 129.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.