California State Lottery seeks reimbursement for Vax for the Win help

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The Director of the California State Lottery has released a memo to the California State Lottery Commission seeking reimbursement for the administrative and technical help it gave during the Vax for the Win prize drawings.

The Lottery Act does not allow the Lottery to spend funds on other purposes so supplemental funding can be used for public education, so Lottery money cannot be spend on the Vax for the Win drawing without reimbursement. To cover costs, the agency is recommending that the California State Lottery Commission should approve an agreement with the California Department of Public Health for a $500,000 reimbursement to cover costs.

The Lottery and CDPH agreed on a contract term extending from June 14 to Sept. 3 with a maximum contract amount of $500,000.

In the Vax for the Win drawings, the Governor's Office and CDPH gave away money and gift cards as a vaccine incentive.