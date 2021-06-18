Stand Down event provides on-site services for dozens of local veterans

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Dozens of Monterey County veterans turned up for a one-day on-site opportunity to get medical, food and legal services.

The event is taking place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Goodwill on 10th Street in Marina.

Homeless veterans can go to the site to get counseling, legal advice, health and dental exams, claims assistance, pet care, food and clothing.

