Man and two teens accused of attacking neighbor in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas man and two teens have been arrested after they were accused of assaulting a neighbor, according to police.

Officers first responded to a report of a dispute on San Benito Street at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, but on Friday, police said an argument started when 51-year-old James Valdivia accused the neighbor of throwing items at the windows of his home.

That is when police say Valdivia allegedly attacked the neighbor with the help of a 14 and 16-year-old. Police believe one of the teens may have had a knife, and all three are accused of punching and kicking the neighbor.

Salinas police say there may have been a fourth person involved in the attack who left before police arrived.

The victim had a cut on his forehead, a broken nose and an eye injury. Police said the neighbors have a history of ongoing disputes.

Valdivia and the two teens were arrested. Valdivia was taken to the Monterey County Jail and the two teens were taken to Juvenile Hall. All three are facing assault with a deadly weapon charges among others.