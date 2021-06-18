Berry truck crash causes traffic backup on Highway 1

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A crash involving a truck carrying freshly harvested strawberries and another vehicle caused a mess on Highway 1 Thursday, according to North Monterey County Firefighters.

In a social media post, firefighters said the two vehicles collided, leaving berries and other debris on the roadway. Once crews were able to clear the road, traffic began moving again.

Firefighters said the people in the vehicles were able to get out on their own and were taken to local hospitals, but had only minor injuries.