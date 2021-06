News

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric company reports 1,531 residents in Ben Lomond are currently experiencing a power outage.

The outage began at 5:51 p.m. and initially, 5,584 customers were affected. However, at around 6 p.m. they were able to safely restore power for 4,053 customers.

PG&E says crews are currently on-site working to restore power, but the cause of the outage is still under investigation.