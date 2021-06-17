New California Wildfire Dashboard shows real-time fire data

News

(KION) The Bureau of Land Management has a new tool for tracking California wildfires just in time for fire season.

The agency created a California Wildfire Dashboard that the public can use to track live wildfire information, fire restrictions and temporary closures.

The dashboard includes maps of active fires and restrictions in place, but it also shares information about the number of new fires reported in the last 24 hours, the number of new acres burned in the last 24 hours, the total number of large fires, total acreage burned by ongoing incidents and links to information about state and regional restrictions.

See the live dashboard below.