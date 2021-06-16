At least one person dies in crash on Highway 101 north of Greenfield

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 6/16/2021 5 p.m. Law enforcement says at least one person has died in a crash on Highway 101 at Hudson.

Southbound lanes of the highway are currently shut down.

The CHP reports that a driver crossed over into southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Highway Patrol said officers are at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 101 at Hudson, just north of Greenfield.

The CHP reports that the crash involves a motorhome and another vehicle. The motorhome is on its side with major damage to the front end.

Closures are in place for southbound lanes of Highway 101.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.