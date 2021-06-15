Cal ISO warns of potential for flex alerts as temperatures heat up

News

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION) The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) is warning that it may issue Flex Alerts to encourage energy conservation as temperatures heat up this week.

The agency said it may issue the alerts on Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., depending on weather conditions. If Cal ISO issues the alerts, it will ask Californians to conserve energy by:

Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits.

Avoiding the use of major appliances, such as dishwashers and dryers.

Turning off unnecessary lights.

Before alerts go into effect, Cal ISO said Californians may consider pre-cooling their homes, using appliances at other times, closing window coverings and charging electronics earlier.

The agency said that because temperatures are expected to reach 115 degrees in parts of the state, it may place extra strain on the electric grid during times when demand increases.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of San Benito and Monterey Counties from 11 a.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Friday. A heat advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Friday.