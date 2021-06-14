Louden Nelson Community Center to change its name to London Nelson Community Center

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KION) The center was originally named in 1978 after the late London Nelson who's tombstone in Evergreen Cemetery reads Louden Nelson. However, a petition started in 2020 to rename the community center led a team of community leaders, historians, and City staff to look into the issue. Historical evidence, including his last will and testament, shows his name recorded as London Nelson.

On June 8, Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously to correct the name to London Nelson.

There are several landmarks across Santa Cruz in honor of Nelson including, Louden Nelson Plaza near the Santa Cruz City School District Offices and a mural at Mission Hill Middle School. The Santa Cruz City School District Board also passed a resolution to change their names to London Nelson.

Nelson was a free Black man who came to Santa Cruz in the mid-1800s. According to a local history collection in the Santa Cruz Library, he donated the land he bought near the San Lorenzo River to the Santa Cruz City School District which paid for the reopening of the school that had closed due to the lack of financial support. The District was able to buy the property where the Santa Cruz City Schools' Administrative Office is currently located. His name was misspelled when they made gravemarker, according to the Santa Cruz Museum of Arts & History.

And while changing all the misspelled signs might take a little more time, the Community Center will officially be London Nelson Community Center starting June 19 and celebrated at the Juneteenth event in Laurel Park.

Historical materials on Nelson’s life and legacy are available at the community center. You can call the Community Center at (831) 420-6177 to make an appointment to view materials and learn about this important community hero.