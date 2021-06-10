The City of Santa Cruz selects developers for its Downtown Mixed Used Library Project

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Almost a year since approving the project, the City of Santa Cruz chose Eden Housing and For the Future Housing FTF to be the developers for the affordable housing complex and library project.

According to their press release, the project is expected to provide housing for 107 units, twice the number that was mandated by the City Council. The units are reserved for individuals and families who are considered “very low income” by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, earning 30-50% below the median income.

"We saw this as a huge opportunity site. Just the different project component we thought lent itself to a large family project with the integration of the library. We really wanted to capitalize on that," Jim Rendler, Director of Development of FTF. "We really wanted to try to give the city another option what we thought would bring potentially some additional units and also create a better open space and tenant experience while really understanding the key to this site is the library. we really want the library to shine."

In addition to housing, the proposal will include on-site services for disabled individuals and their families, as well as child care facility.

The development team is also thinking green, planning to create an all-electric low-energy building with rooftop solar panels, high-performance windows and rainwater catchment systems.

The City is also in the process of selecting a master architect to design the overall look and feel of the structure with the input of the development team and the community.

Eden Housing is a housing developer that's been around since 1968 with over 10,000 units in 140 communities across California. Eden will mainly provide financial support entitlement and design of the project. FTF is a real estate development that will be handling the entitlements and design of the project. Both companies have experience with developing affordable housing.