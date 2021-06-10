Suspect accused of shooting at Gilroy officers during chase arrested in Salinas

News

GILROY, Calif. (KION) Gilroy police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at officers during a high-speed chase Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m., officers tried to stop a driver, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Munoz, near Luchessa Avenue and Monterey Road in Gilroy. Police said Munoz had several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for possession of a gun, resisting arrest, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, burglary and probation violation charges.

Munoz reportedly did not stop and led officers on a high-speed chase south on Highway 101. During the chase, police said Munoz held a pistol out of the window and shot at officers. None of them were hit by gunfire.

When the vehicle crossed into Monterey County, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase. They said he continued to wave the gun out of the window.

Eventually, Munoz lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Highway 101 and Laurel in Salinas. Police said he tried to run away, but was caught.

Gilroy police said that in addition to the pistol he reportedly used to fire at officers, he also had a rifle.

Munoz was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges that include attempted murder of a police officer, felony evasion, being a felon in possession of a gun, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Silva at 408-846-0335 and refer to case 21-2377. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 408-846-0330.