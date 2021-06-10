Police: Three juvenile gang members arrested in connection to gas station robbery

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Greenfield police said three juvenile gang members have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Chevron Gas Station on El Camino Real.

Police said the robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. on May 31. One of the suspects reportedly went to the back counter, held a gun to the clerk's head and demanded money from the cash register. One of the other suspects with a knife reportedly helped that suspect open the cash register and take cash while a third suspect stayed outside and used a baseball bat to disable a security camera.

All three of them reportedly left the store through the alley behind the gas station.

Security camera footage helped police identify the suspects, and two days later, officers served four search warrants at Greenfield homes. The suspects were arrested and charged with armed robbery. Their identities are not being released due to their age.

During the searches, police said they found evidence from the crime, including a black replica gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Diaz at 831-324-5453, Detective Mattke at 831-233-1302 or the anonymous hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.