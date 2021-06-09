Cal Fire lifts additional evacuation advisories in areas affected by CZU Lightning Complex fires

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire announced that it has lifted some of the evacuation advisories in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties.

Cal Fire said the advisories were lifted because the potential for debris flow has lowered. There is still an evacuation order in place for Zone CRZ-E010 in the Big Basin area.

Evacuation Advisories Removed from Areas of Santa Cruz & San Mateo Counties 🔽🔽🔽Click linkhttps://t.co/ApEaKOzffv pic.twitter.com/LadOtrNyix — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 10, 2021

Advisories were lifted in these zones:

FEL-E002B

FEL-E003B

BOU-E001

BOU-E001A

BOU-E001B

BOU-E002

BOU-E002A

BOU-E003

BOU-006,

BOU-E009

BOU-E009A

BOU-E010

BOU-E010A

BOU-E014

BOU-E015A

BOU-E016

BOU-E017

BOU-E018A

BOU-E020

BOU-E02

BOU-E021A

BOU-E022

BOU-E030,

BOU- E031

BOU-E031A

BOU-E031B

BOU-E032

BOU-E033A

BOU-E036

BOU-E037,

BOU-E038

BOU-E038A

BOU-E039A

BOU-E040A

CRZ-E002A

CRZ-E003B

CRZ-E011A

SMC-E018

SMC-E019

SMC-E038

SMC-098

See a map of the zones below.