Cal Fire lifts additional evacuation advisories in areas affected by CZU Lightning Complex fires
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire announced that it has lifted some of the evacuation advisories in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties.
Cal Fire said the advisories were lifted because the potential for debris flow has lowered. There is still an evacuation order in place for Zone CRZ-E010 in the Big Basin area.
Evacuation Advisories Removed from Areas of Santa Cruz & San Mateo Counties 🔽🔽🔽Click linkhttps://t.co/ApEaKOzffv pic.twitter.com/LadOtrNyix— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 10, 2021
Advisories were lifted in these zones:
- FEL-E002B
- FEL-E003B
- BOU-E001
- BOU-E001A
- BOU-E001B
- BOU-E002
- BOU-E002A
- BOU-E003
- BOU-006,
- BOU-E009
- BOU-E009A
- BOU-E010
- BOU-E010A
- BOU-E014
- BOU-E015A
- BOU-E016
- BOU-E017
- BOU-E018A
- BOU-E020
- BOU-E02
- BOU-E021A
- BOU-E022
- BOU-E030,
- BOU- E031
- BOU-E031A
- BOU-E031B
- BOU-E032
- BOU-E033A
- BOU-E036
- BOU-E037,
- BOU-E038
- BOU-E038A
- BOU-E039A
- BOU-E040A
- CRZ-E002A
- CRZ-E003B
- CRZ-E011A
- SMC-E018
- SMC-E019
- SMC-E038
- SMC-098
See a map of the zones below.
