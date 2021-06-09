Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:19 PM
Published 6:17 PM

Cal Fire lifts additional evacuation advisories in areas affected by CZU Lightning Complex fires

Cal Fire CZU

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire announced that it has lifted some of the evacuation advisories in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties.

Cal Fire said the advisories were lifted because the potential for debris flow has lowered. There is still an evacuation order in place for Zone CRZ-E010 in the Big Basin area.

Advisories were lifted in these zones:

  • FEL-E002B
  • FEL-E003B
  • BOU-E001
  • BOU-E001A
  • BOU-E001B
  • BOU-E002
  • BOU-E002A
  • BOU-E003
  • BOU-006,
  • BOU-E009
  • BOU-E009A
  • BOU-E010
  • BOU-E010A
  • BOU-E014
  • BOU-E015A
  • BOU-E016
  • BOU-E017
  • BOU-E018A
  • BOU-E020
  • BOU-E02
  • BOU-E021A
  • BOU-E022
  • BOU-E030,
  • BOU- E031
  • BOU-E031A
  • BOU-E031B
  • BOU-E032
  • BOU-E033A
  • BOU-E036
  • BOU-E037,
  • BOU-E038
  • BOU-E038A
  • BOU-E039A
  • BOU-E040A
  • CRZ-E002A
  • CRZ-E003B
  • CRZ-E011A
  • SMC-E018
  • SMC-E019
  • SMC-E038
  • SMC-098

See a map of the zones below.

Local News / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories / Wildfires

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content