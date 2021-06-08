Seaside man arrested on multiple charges related to domestic violence incident

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Seaside man has been arrested on several charges in connection to a domestic violence incident and items found during a search.

Monterey police said officers responded to Casa Verde Way near Encina Avenue for a report of a domestic violence incident. When they got there, the victim said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jay Hill, kicked the front door to her home open and beat her before stealing her cell phone, which recorded the incident. She said he also threatened to hurt her if she called the police.

While investigating the case, officers learned that Hill had 5 active misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Two days later, detectives were able to get a felony warrant for his arrest on dissuading a victim, false imprisonment, domestic battery, trespassing and child endangerment charges. They also got a search warrant for his home.

On June 4, officers served a search warrant at Hill's home on Alta Vista Court in Seaside and he was arrested.

During the search, detectives said they found meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Because of that, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill was booked into the Monterey County Jail.