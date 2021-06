News

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KION and KOVR) A grass fire in Wheatland has prompted evacuations at Beale Air Force Base, according to the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

Officials tell KOVR that the fire started just after 2 p.m., but it has already grown to 400 acres. There is currently no containment.

Cal Fire calls it the Intanko Fire and said one home has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened.