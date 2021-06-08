Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to a fire in North Salinas

MARTINES ROAD FIRE IN SALINAS
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Firefighters responded to reports of a fire that started at a home in North Salinas Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol's incident log reports it happened near the area of Martines and Harrison Road.

Our Chief Meteorologist Dann Cianca was a witness and said heavy smoke was seen along a back fence. Fire crews were already working to get the flames contained when he arrived.

We are working to get more information from the Monterey County Regional Fire District.

This is a developing story.

