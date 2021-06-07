Two men accused of leaving scene of suspected DUI crash in Monterey arrested

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested following a suspected DUI crash Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash near Del Monte and Camino El Estero at around 7:30 p.m., and when they arrived, they found that three vehicles were involved.

Investigators identified the driver as 18-year-old Salinas resident Marcelo Munoz Sixto and learned that he and his passenger left the scene of the crash before police got there.

Both men were found in the area around Pearl and Cortes. Police said a preliminary alcohol screening showed that Munoz Sixto's BAC was three times the legal limit.

After getting medical clearance, Munoz Sixto was booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges that include driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence with a BAC greater than .08%, hit and run causing injury and driving on a suspended license. He also had an outstanding DUI warrant from San Luis Obispo County.

The passenger got medical clearance before he was booked into the Monterey County Jail. When he was sober, he was cited and released.