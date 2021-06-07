Supreme Court: People with Temporary Protective Status not eligible for permanent residency

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Supreme Court ruled Monday that people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protective Status are not eligible to apply for permanent residency.

This decision was a result of a unanimous vote. The designation applies to people coming from countries experiencing war or disasters, and it protects them from deportation and allows them to work legally.

