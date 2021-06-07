A local visually impaired and deaf student is awarded a college scholarship

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Giovanni Rocco Romeo, is being awarded and recognized for his academic achievements with a college scholarship from Salinas Circle for Children.

Romeo is a visually impaired and deaf student that has participated in Monterey County Office of Education programs since he was 17-months-old.

He will be attending Hartnell College in the fall and has plans to continue his education at the Hellen Keller Institute in New York when they open.

