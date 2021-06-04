SPCA holds ‘Pick Your Price’ adoption event for certain exotic pets

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The SPCA Monterey County is holding a "Pick Your Price" adoption event for several animals considered exotic pets.

Through June 15, adopters can choose the adoption fee on all doves, pigeons and turtles. The SPCA is currently caring for 16 doves, 1 king pigeon ant 10 red eared slider.

Adoption hours are set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

You can see all of the adoptable pets at the SPCA here and learn more about how to adopt an exotic pet here. For more information, you can call the SPCA at 831-373-2631.