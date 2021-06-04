Newsom holds drawing to announce first winners of vaccine giveaway

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 6/4/2021 10:45 a.m. Fifteen vaccinated Californians have been chosen to receive $50,000 as part of the state's $116.5 million Vax for the Win program.

The names of the winners were not released, but each was identified by an anonymous number and the county they live in. When the state reaches out to winners, it will request to share their information publicly.

The winners live in the following counties:

Mendocino

Los Angeles

Santa Clara

Alameda

San Diego

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Orange

Santa Clara

Los Angeles

San Diego

San Luis Obispo

San Diego

San Francisco

Santa Clara

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Sacramento Friday to draw the first 15 winners who will receive $50,000.

The drawing is part of the state's $116.5 million Vax for the Win program that launched last week. Thirty winners will be selected for the cash prize drawings on Fridays.

Winners will be identified by an anonymous number and the county they live in. When the state reaches out to winners, it will request their approval to share their information publicly.

On June 15, $1.5 million will be given to 10 Californians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is also giving $50 prepaid or grocery cards to 2 million newly vaccinated residents.