Man arrested on gun charges after report of fight in Monterey

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on several gun charges after officers responded to a report of a fight.

Officers responded to Figueroa Street near Wharf 2 at around 5 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a physical fight between a male and a group of males. When they got there, officers were told that one of the men in the group had a handgun, and at one point he pulled up his shirt to show it tucked into his waistband.

The male who had been involved with the fight with the group had a minor injury to the head from being kicked, according to police, but he turned down treatment. The group of men had already left but were believed to be nearby.

During the investigation, officers said they found the group in a nearby business. One of them, identified as 21-year-old Watsonville resident Jaylen Carreon Rodriguez, reportedly had a loaded and concealed handgun with him. During a search of his vehicle, officers said they found ammunition and a high-capacity round drum handgun magazine.

Carreon Rodriguez was arrested on possession of a loaded gun in a public place, carrying an unregistered gun, displaying a gun and possession of a large-capacity magazine charges. He was taken to the Monterey Police Department jail and posted bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monterey police at 831-646-3830. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.