Health officials discuss vaccination progress on the Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Health experts are discussing a progress check on vaccinations and the percentage of those eligible who have received at least an initial dose in local Central Coast Counties.

While some ares in California are nearing herd immunity status, efforts continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations continue on the Central Coast.

Meanwhile, the Health Officer of San Benito County and Deputy Health Officer of Santa Cruz County, Dr. David Ghilarducci says that although the two counties are making progress, concerns still surround the lack of vaccinations among younger age groups.

