Non-profit finds solutions to Monterey County’s water quality problems

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Water quality is a problem in several communities around Monterey County.

We spoke to residents in the area that at one point had almost 500 milligrams above the legal standard in California of nitrate per liter of water. But non-profit Community Water Center is working to provide communities with safe, clean, drinkable water in California.

Watch Melody Waintal's special report tonight at 5 p.m. on KION.