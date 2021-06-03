Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 11:42 AM

Non-profit finds solutions to Monterey County’s water quality problems

KION

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Water quality is a problem in several communities around Monterey County.

We spoke to residents in the area that at one point had almost 500 milligrams above the legal standard in California of nitrate per liter of water. But non-profit Community Water Center is working to provide communities with safe, clean, drinkable water in California.

Watch Melody Waintal's special report tonight at 5 p.m. on KION.

California News / Central Coast / Local News / Monterey / Monterey County / Special Reports / Top Stories

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content