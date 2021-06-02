Workforce Development Board to host virtual Monterey County job fairs

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Workforce Development Board announced that it is hosting virtual job fairs to connect employers and job seekers.

The agency is set to host several job fairs in the coming months, and the first one is scheduled for June 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to everybody, but the board said participants do need to register ahead of the event.

The Workforce Development Board said some of the participating employers include:

Hyatt Regency Monterey

Carmel Valley Ranch

Blaze Pizza

The Santa Lucia Preserve

Central Coast Cooling

Michael's Transportation Services, Inc.

Illusions of Grandeur

Gateway Center of Monterey County, Inc.

Monterey Spine & Joint

Victorian Home Care

Monterey County Department of Social Services

“Employers and job seekers alike have found the new Premier Virtual platform to be an easy, safe, and free way for them to connect and a very useful tool for hiring,” said Kristen Arps, Program Manager for the Monterey County Workforce Development Board. "Premier Virtual has unique features that enable job seekers to chat with employers, submit their resumes, and apply for jobs during the event."

More job fairs are scheduled for:

July 21

August 18

September 15

November 17

The events and dates are subject to change. There is also a retail industry recruitment fair on Oct. 20.

To participate in the June job fair, register on the event portal here.