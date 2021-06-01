Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from French Open has opened up discussions about mental health and athletes

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French open has led to discussion about the importance of mental health in athletes.

The owner of the Monterey Tennis Center, who says he's been playing tennis since he was the age of 6, says the sport of tennis can be emotionally taxing.

