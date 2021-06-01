MPUSD hosts in-person graduation at Monterey County Fairgrounds
Watch the graduation ceremonies live here.
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is hosting in-person graduation ceremonies at the Monterey County Fairgrounds Tuesday.
The order of ceremonies is as follows:
- Marina High School 9 a.m.
- Central Coast High School 11 a.m.
- Seaside High School 1 p.m.
- Monterey Adult School 3 p.m.
- Monterey High School 5:30 p.m.
The graduation ceremonies were originally set to be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca but were moved when the California Department of Public Health updated its guidance.
Comments