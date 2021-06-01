MPUSD hosts in-person graduation at Monterey County Fairgrounds

News

Watch the graduation ceremonies live here.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is hosting in-person graduation ceremonies at the Monterey County Fairgrounds Tuesday.

The order of ceremonies is as follows:

Marina High School 9 a.m.

Central Coast High School 11 a.m.

Seaside High School 1 p.m.

Monterey Adult School 3 p.m.

Monterey High School 5:30 p.m.

The graduation ceremonies were originally set to be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca but were moved when the California Department of Public Health updated its guidance.