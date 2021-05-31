Pick 5! A call for beachgoers to keep the Monterey Bay clean this Memorial Day

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.

The City of Santa Cruz and Save Our Shores, an environmental conservation organization, is calling on tourists and visitors to help keep the region's beaches clean this holiday weekend.

The effort is called Pick 5 and it’s asking beachgoers to pick up five pieces of trash during their visit to any beach on Monterey Bay.

Save Our Shores already has a beach cleanup event set up for Tuesday June 1st, 2021 and they are looking for volunteers.

Due to COVID-19, they are limiting the cleanups to a maximum of 15 participants and registration is required.

Cleanup crews will be cleaning Cowell Beach and Sumner Beach on Tuesday between 9-11 a.m.

You can register here: Events – Save Our Shores