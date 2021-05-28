High schools work together to promote work-based learning opportunities

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) South Monterey County Schools are joining forces to advance work-based learning opportunities for high school students.

The new South Monterey County Work-Based Learning Collaborative is made possible with the collaboration of South County Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, Gonzales Unified School District, Soledad Unified School District, and South Monterey County Joint Union High School District.

