Sheriff’s Office: Greenfield man with gun arrested on his way to work

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a Greenfield man has been arrested after the department got an anonymous tip about a man carrying a gun at work and scaring his coworkers.

Detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Adrian Castro Wednesday night and stopped him on his way into work Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said he had a handgun with him and was arrested.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said Castro was a driver for Peninsula Septic on Carmel Valley Road. Although he reportedly did not pull the gun out or point it anybody, some coworkers knew he had it and somebody saw it.

"While we have reports that the man was scaring his co-workers, we do not have information that suggests any acts of violence were imminent at the workplace," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Castro was booked into the county jail on possession of a loaded gun in a public place and probation violation charges.