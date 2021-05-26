Ribbon cutting ceremony marks opening of new SHARE Center

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A ceremony will be held to mark the opening of the new SHARE Center on Wednesday.

Monterey County and the City of Salinas officials will assist with the ribbon-cutting. The SHARE Center marks a major milestone in efforts to combat homelessness. It is the first "Housing First" shelter in Monterey County. The shelter is intended to provide a safe shelter and services to those in need in the community.

Due to safety precautions, the ceremony will not be open to the public.

