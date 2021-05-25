Community vigil in Santa Cruz marks one year since death of George Floyd

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) One year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked national civil unrest, the NAACP of the Santa Cruz County branch announced a vigil will be held Tuesday in remembrance.

The vigil, organized by the NAACP and the Santa Cruz County Black Coalition for Justice and Racial Equity, will be held at the Santa Cruz Courthouse steps at 6:30 p.m. and will feature speakers, dance, music, poetry and spoken word.

Many people today, even on the Central Coast, say they believe more work still needs to be done to eliminate police brutality and bring changes to law enforcement.

