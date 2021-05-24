Pilot killed in Air Force jet crash in Las Vegas area

News

LAS VEGAS (KION and KLAS) A pilot has died in an Air Force Jet crash in the Las Vegas area Monday afternoon, Clark County Fire told the CBS affiliate in the area.

Nellis Air Force Base, which is located near the edge of the city, wrote in a Twitter post that it is aware of an incident involving a plane associated with the base, but did not provide more information.

KLAS reports that heavy smoke could be seen near the scene of the crash.