today at 12:07 AM
Firefighters extinguish structure fire south of Gilroy

cal fire logo
Cal Fire

GILROY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire SCU says firefighters extinguished a structure fire on Highway 25 and Bolsa Road south of Gilroy Sunday night.

There was an immediate threat to another structure, according to fire officials, who requested additional resources.

Cal Fire says the American Red Cross was called in to help displaced residents. Firefighters remained on scene for a few hours after the fire was put out for salvage and overhaul.

Information is limited at this time. Any new updates on this story will be found in this web article.

Josh Kristianto

Josh Kristianto is a weekend anchor and multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

