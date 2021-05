News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)-A Salinas man is facing several drug and weapon charges. The Salinas Police Department Violence and Suppression task force received a tip that 38-year-old Joseph Bustamante was engaging in nefarious activities down by the train tracks.

They then served a search warrant for his tent, where they found a loaded revolver and a pound and a half of meth.

Bustamante was booked into the Monterey County Jail.